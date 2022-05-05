Arundel Cathedral a cappella concert will support two vital Sussex charities

Matt Bamford

Invicta Voices, under the direction of Matt Bamford, are one of London’s leading choirs. Originally formed primarily from University of Kent alumni choral scholars, the choir have established themselves as a versatile and high-quality group. They perform a wide array of vocal music, ranging from traditional choral polyphony to European premieres of new music by leading contemporary composers.

The programme for the concert is incredibly varied, Matt promised: “This programme has been a pleasure to direct; it is built from suggestions from within the choir and there really is something for everyone - from Eric Whitacre’s When David Heard for those that are fans of contemporary choral music through to a stunning arrangement of Pie Jesu that will be recognisable to all ears.”

The choir are not taking a fee for the concert with all proceeds being split equally between the two charities.

Matt explains “It is a privilege to raise funds for two fantastic local causes. As a choir, we have previously raised funds for Crisis who support people experiencing homelessness on a national scale. To raise funds for Turning Tides will be very beneficial on a local level helping to support those most in need in West Sussex. St. Barnabas House has a special link for me personally as they supported my great grandmother at the end of her life. The work both charities do is invaluable and so needed particularly in the current climate”.

St Barnabas House is the adult hospice for the Worthing, Adur and Arun area, providing specialist palliative care to adults with life-limiting illnesses, both within the hospice and in the comfort of patients’ homes.

Turning Tides is the largest provider of homeless support services across the county. For 30 years, they have supported thousands of people experiencing homelessness to transform their lives – to find their pathway out of homelessness.

Ruth Poyner, head of fundraising, said: “We are absolutely delighted that such a renowned and versatile choir will be singing at such a wonderful historic landmark in aid of two local charities. We are so appreciative this event is being held to support the vital work of both St Barnabas House and Turning Tides.

“At Turning Tides, we are seeing increasing numbers of people needing our support. The impact of the pandemic, soaring food and energy bills and government measures coming to an end is forcing more people onto our streets. People coming to our Community Hubs for warmth, safety and support are from all backgrounds: we know only too well how life can spiral into homelessness.”

Joanna Bacon, from St Barnabas, added: “We are delighted that Invicta Voices are supporting St Barnabas House again. Their kindness and generosity is so appreciated, and we cannot thank them enough for hosting this special concert in aid of the hospice and Turning Tides.

“Their support comes at a crucial time for us, as the impact of the pandemic continues; delayed treatments during lockdown means we’re now experiencing a surge in people requiring end-of-life services. We’re also seeing younger patients being referred to the hospice a lot later in their journey, and we need to be there for them as they and their families face their toughest moments.”