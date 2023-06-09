Arundel Festival of the Arts 2023 fundraisers coming up

Arundel Festival of the Arts 2023 is holding a pre-festival fund-raiser event at Arundel Castle on Saturday, June 17 in a grand marquee on the lower lawns.

Sharon Blaikie

Festival chairman Sharon Blaikie said: “The evening starts with a champagne reception accompanied by highly renowned pianist Anthony Hewitt performing on the colourful Petworth Festival piano. Anthony is widely regarded as one of Britain’s finest pianists and, since winning the prestigious William Kapell Competition in Washington DC, he has enjoyed a prolific career including appearances with the National Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. He is the festival director for the Ulverston International Music Festival and has a significant catalogue of recorded work.

“There is also the opportunity to enjoy a fine display of sculptures on the castle lawns and two further artists, who are participating in this year’s gallery trail, will be exhibiting their work inside the marquee.

“Providing some historical insights and tales of his own, sometimes hair-raising adventures, is historian, broadcaster and film-maker Michael Wood. Michael is the author of several best-selling books, and one hundred and twenty documentary films, among them In the Footsteps of Alexander the Great and The Story of India, which the Wall Street Journal described as ‘the gold standard’ of documentary history making. His Story of England which told the tale of one village, Kibworth in Leicestershire, was called by the Independent ‘the most innovative history series ever on TV.’”

Sharon added: “There is more music throughout the evening from the wonderful Sleepy Lagoon Dance Orchestra and vocalists who will perform classic tunes from the 1930s, 40s and 50s – with some James Bond themes thrown in for good measure. Tickets are available from www.arundelfestival.co.uk and the £40 price also includes the champagne reception, a delicious cheese platter and half a bottle of wine per person. Proceeds will support Arundel Festival of the Arts and Chestnut Tree House, who provide children’s hospice care.”

Buy tickets at: https://fienta.com/festival-fundraiser-17th-june. For further information on tickets, contact [email protected]

There is another pre-festival event at Arundel Castle on Friday, June 16 from from 6.30pm till 11pm under the title Fabulous Fun at the Castle. Tickets are on sale from the Festival website www.arundelfestival.co.uk

“Come and enjoy a special evening with The Fabulous Fug Band, a five-piece line-up who will be bringing the party with their effervescent blend of soul, disco and rhythm 'n’ blues in the grand festival marquee. Described as a highly entertaining soul outfit, the band have played a number of venues across the country supporting legends such as Art Garfunkel and Jools Holland.”