As You Like hits the Eastbourne stage

The Three Inch Fools bring their version of As You Like It to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from September 12-13.

As You Like It comes to Eastbourne (contributed pic)

The Three Inch Fools stage inventive, musically-driven theatre .

Their troupe of actors hit the road with a host of musical instruments, props and costumes, bringing stories to life in innovative and unexpected ways, at some of the UK’s most spectacular historic and natural landmarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “The Three Inch Fools are back and rushed off their feet performing one of Shakespeare’s most chaotic comedies for three performances only. Their last visit was with the hugely acclaimed performance of The Miraculous Misadventures of Robin Hood which stormed the Devonshire Park. Now they’re back with a brand-new take on the Shakespeare classic.

Most Popular

“With musical instruments in hand this hapless troupe of actors head to Eastbourne with a production of endless costume changes and confusion. The Fools take on Shakespeare’s story of rustic revelry. Rosalind and Celia are on the run, Orlando is practising his passionate yet pathetic attempts at poetry, and a cohort of boisterous lords are rubbing shoulders with a company of country bumpkins.

“Taking on far too many characters between them, three exhausted actors try to pull off this impossible feat. As Shakespeare so famously said: love is merely a madness, and so is this production.

“The Three Inch Fools stage inventive, musically driven theatre and over the last eight years they have performed at over 170 different venues, to almost 100,000 audience members. They have built a reputation for staging innovative and vibrant productions – a fast-paced style, using all sorts of different musical instruments and many a quick costume change along the way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t miss The Three Inch Fools production of As You Like It at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, nightly at 7.45pm with Wednesday 2.30pm matinee. Tickets £19 with concessions available.