BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

As You Like hits the Eastbourne stage

The Three Inch Fools bring their version of As You Like It to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from September 12-13.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:05 BST
As You Like It comes to Eastbourne (contributed pic)As You Like It comes to Eastbourne (contributed pic)
As You Like It comes to Eastbourne (contributed pic)

The Three Inch Fools stage inventive, musically-driven theatre .

Their troupe of actors hit the road with a host of musical instruments, props and costumes, bringing stories to life in innovative and unexpected ways, at some of the UK’s most spectacular historic and natural landmarks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The Three Inch Fools are back and rushed off their feet performing one of Shakespeare’s most chaotic comedies for three performances only. Their last visit was with the hugely acclaimed performance of The Miraculous Misadventures of Robin Hood which stormed the Devonshire Park. Now they’re back with a brand-new take on the Shakespeare classic.

Most Popular

    “With musical instruments in hand this hapless troupe of actors head to Eastbourne with a production of endless costume changes and confusion. The Fools take on Shakespeare’s story of rustic revelry. Rosalind and Celia are on the run, Orlando is practising his passionate yet pathetic attempts at poetry, and a cohort of boisterous lords are rubbing shoulders with a company of country bumpkins.

    “Taking on far too many characters between them, three exhausted actors try to pull off this impossible feat. As Shakespeare so famously said: love is merely a madness, and so is this production.

    “The Three Inch Fools stage inventive, musically driven theatre and over the last eight years they have performed at over 170 different venues, to almost 100,000 audience members. They have built a reputation for staging innovative and vibrant productions – a fast-paced style, using all sorts of different musical instruments and many a quick costume change along the way!

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Don’t miss The Three Inch Fools production of As You Like It at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, nightly at 7.45pm with Wednesday 2.30pm matinee. Tickets £19 with concessions available.

    To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

    Related topics:Robin HoodOrlandoTickets