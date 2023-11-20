AudioActive present Kustom Vibes Barber Shop Sessions 7/12/23
'AudioActive' which is a Sussex based music and arts charity takes over local Barbershop to host a showcase of local Singers, Rappers and Artists on Thursday 7th December 2023 from 6pm-9pm.
AudioActive's Kustom Vibes returns to Crawley with a unique Barber Shop Pop-Up at Mustaaj Barbers!
In collaboration with Pop Up Culture Crawley, Levelling Up and Crawley Borough Council, we are bringing you a stellar line up of rising hiphop and rap artists from Crawley and surrounding areas.
This event is free, but spaces are limited, so make sure you book your ticket, this will be one to remember!
Click here for tickets! eventbrite.co.uk/e/kustom-vibes-barber-shop-sessions-tickets-760278492437