August cream teas return to Boxgrove

As well as the traditional scones, jam and cream, a variety of mouth-watering cakes will also be available, says Priory church member David Bathurst who is organising the Sunday treats: “Cream teas have become an August tradition at Boxgrove, with all profits from the teas being donated to Priory funds.

“The St Blaise Centre stands in the shadow of the magnificent ruins of Boxgrove Priory, the splendid 12th century Priory church, the interior of which is the cover illustration for the recently republished West Sussex edition of Pevsner’s Buildings of England series.”

Early in July it was the venue for David’s rendition of all the Beatles songs from memory in one day. David, whose past feats of memory include G&S, Flanders & Swann etc, offered the perfect tribute to John, Paul, George and Ringo, committing all their recorded singles, B-sides and album tracks to memory and offering them up in a thrilling eight hours of fab-fourdom.

David said: “The cream tea afternoons over the past few years have been hugely successful. New friendships have been made and many people have for the first time discovered the wonders of our stunning Priory church. You will be assured of a warm welcome and a delicious tea, whatever the weather.”