Aussie star plays Eastbourne date

Liz Stringer, one of “Australia’s most admired and versatile songwriters and instrumentalists”, plays a date at Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday, August 2.

The venue is upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH; doors open 7.30pm, music from 8pm; £8 pay on the door.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “A venerated guitarist and vocalist, her powerful live performances and melodically rich, story-based songs have earned her a place among the most important Australian songwriters of the modern era.

“Stringer’s sixth studio album First Time Really Feeling, recorded with producer Chris Stringer in Toronto, Canada debuted at number 14 on the ARIA Charts, won an AIR Award for Best Blues and Roots Album 2022 and helped her to achieve a new level of industry and audience recognition after many years of being Melbourne’s best kept secret.

"Stringer was Port Fairy Folk Festival’s 2023 artist of the year, following eighteen months performing in Midnight Oil as backing vocalist and occasional instrumentalist and opening shows for the Oils across Australia, Aotearoa and North America.

“In 2019 Stringer was honoured at Woodford Folk Festival as an 'emerging legend of Australian song' with a performance of selections from her back catalogue by her musical peers.

"2023 sees Stringer embark on her most ambitious recording project yet, promising another extraordinary chapter in the development of this singular artist.”

Her album First Time Really Feeling features the tracks First Time Really Feeling, Dangerous, Big City, The Waning of the Sun, Victoria, The Metrologist, The Things That I Now Know, Little Fears, Little Loves, No Parting Words and My History.