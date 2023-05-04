Australia's Headfirst Acrobats boomerang Back to Brighton

Brighton Fringe Best Cabaret Award winners Headfirst Acrobats are set to make a triumphant return to the city this May with not one but three shows.

Headfirst Acrobats - Godz

Headfirst Acrobats- the gravity-defying, spinning, juggling and somersaulting troupe of world-class acrobats bring two adult shows and one family show to England’s largest arts festival this May.

Head First are a multi-award-winning entertainment company. Based in Melbourne, they are regulars on the international touring circuit, and specialise in acrobatic entertainment for festivals, theatres, corporate and street events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After picking up a slew of awards during its premiere season at Fringe World Festival 2022, Godz is coming to The Brighton Spiegeltent from 22 May through to June 3.

Most Popular

Taking Head First Acrobats’ unique mix of storytelling, circus and physical prowess to Godlike proportions, Godz provides a sneak peek into the lives of the ancient Gods of Olympus. This adults-only production follows Cupid (God of Love), Hercules (God of Strength) and Dionysus (God of Wine) as they paint the scene of Ancient Greece and bring audiences to the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE. Expect a bodyssey of gravity defying stunts, tests of heroic strength, and slapstick comedy.

There second show is one for all the family. Arr We There Yet? sets sail on the high seas! A riproaring and swashbuckling adventure for all the family, in which three sailors scale the rigging in search of treasure! A scallywag pirate, a muscular sailor and a chef with a seafood allergy make for a hopeless crew, as they fight for the title of Captain aboard the ship. These acrobatic pirates turn ship-life upside down! Walking the plank becomes the high flying teeterboard, cooking for the crew involves juggling knives and steering the ship spinning upside down in the roue cyr! From May 27 to June 3, The Brighton Spiegeltent will hoist sails and take the audience on the journey of a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then there's something a bit more adult with Creme De La Creme - a late-night showcase that celebrates an all-star cast performing raw yet refined work, equal parts grit and sweat as glitz and glam.! Expect world-class acrobatics, from seasoned performers displaying their weird and wonderful talents. Watch great skits and physical comedy and be ready for more than a hint of cheeky nudity. Real circus, real fun, right in front of your eyes. With 9pm and 6.30pm slots at Caravanserai: Luna Park from May 15 to 21 , this show is definitely not one for the kids.

Head First Acrobats have a talent for developing shows that are the talk of the town, filling theatres to the rafters with thrilled audiences.Their big-hitting shows have been national and international sensation, Elixir, which was the smash hit of 2018 and won the Best Circus and Physical Theatre Award at Adelaide Fringe, along with a slew of sold-out shows all over the world. Railed’ debuted at Perth Fringe World in 2019, and is a riotous high-energy comedy Western that takes no prisoners, sets the bar on fire, and hightails out of town leaving a trail of broken hearts in its wake.

LISTINGS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GODZ22 May to 3 June - 7pm

Brighton SpeigeltentOld Steine GardensBrighton

Duration: 65 mins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £15 (£13 Concs)

Lower Age Suitability: 16

ARR WE THERE YET?27 May to 3 June – 11am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton SpeigeltentOld Steine GardensBrightonDuration: 60 mins

Price: £12 (£10 concs)

All ages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRÈME DE :A CRÈME15, 16 , 17 May - 9PM20,21 May - 6:30 pm

Caravanserai: Luna ParkSt Peter's Church NorthBrighton

Duration: 60 mins

Price: £15 (£13 concs)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad