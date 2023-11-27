BREAKING

Award winning Minds Matter Event is back

Minds Matter Event are back following their debut variety show earlier this year and their recent win at the NHS Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust Positive Practice Awards. This time they will be raising money in aid of West Sussex Mind with a concert.
By Amanda ColeContributor
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
Their debut show saw The Empty Seats, Diverse Dance Works and the Welly Wailers perform at the Shoreham Centre on March 17th 2023.

The show was a success with them raising over £1,200 for the NHS Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust charity heads on.

Minds Matter Event have continued to promote awareness for mental health issues in the months following the show, especially for mental health awareness week in May. Their sole purpose as an orgnaisation is to continue to break down the stigma of mental health issues through fundraising and events and spread awareness of the severity of mental health issues.

    Diverse Dance Works at the variety showDiverse Dance Works at the variety show
    Minds Matter Event just won the silver award in the Heads On Heroes category at the NHS Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust Positive Practice Awards 2023.

    Their upcoming show will be a concert featuring local Sussex bands such as Hybrid Kid, IAMWARFACE and Lemon Wax and will be raising money in aid of West Sussex Mind. This show will be taking place at Southwick Community Centre on Friday 23rd February 2024.

    The tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them through their site now for just £13. Make sure you grab your tickets now for this exciting event.