Award-winning The Trials Of Cato play Shoreham date

“The rise of BBC Radio 2 award-winning trio The Trials of Cato on the UK folk-scene has been the subject of massive critical attention. T hey pay clear homage to the tradition whilst twisting old bones into something febrile and modern, with stomping tunes and captivating stories. Formed in Beirut, the band returned to the UK in 2016 and set to performing tirelessly up and down the country. Their debut album, Hide and Hair, gained attention in national publications, receives repeated national airplay on BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music and won Best Album at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Following a year of wall-to-wall touring across the UK, Europe, and North America in 2019, the band’s march was halted by the live silence of the global pandemic. Now, they emerge from their chrysalis transformed. As ever, The Trials continue but this time the multi-talented instrumentalist and singer Polly Bolton joins their ranks. The Trials of Cato’s second album, entitled Gog Magog, is named both after the mythical giant of Arthurian legend and the Cambridgeshire hilltop, where the new album was birthed over.”