Artists include The Fenmen with Pat Winn, Dave Harris from The Concords, Sweeney Todd and Jenna Hall. West Sussex Mind said: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity for this year’s Back to the 60s event. It is a lovely way for people to come together, especially after the pandemic, and we are extremely grateful to all the organisers, entertainers and volunteers, who have made this event possible, in aid of West Sussex Mind. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness about mental health and as a small local charity, we rely on community fundraising and donations, to support local people with their mental health.”

The event will be compered by organiser Percy Nowell, with sound by GB Music of Bognor Regis, at Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, Worthing, on Saturday, April 23, from 7pm to midnight. Percy said: “Listen and dance to live music from bands and singers of the era, and some a little younger, including The Fenmen, original 1960s Shadows tribute band with guest singer Pat Winn. The Sweeney Todd band is a traditional local four-piece pop, rock and blues band using original gear to produce an authentic 1960s sound. Dave Harris is a singer and musician who has played with The Checkmates, The Concords, Rhinestone and The Detours. Jenna Hall is a confident, vibrant female vocalist with a large repertoire of 60s songs.

“We first put Back to the 60s on in Worthing just before lockdown in 2020, with the idea of making it an annual event in aid of different local charities. However, Covid forced us to put this on hold until this year. The performers don’t charge a penny for their services and most of our other expenses are helped by our sponsors, Arrow Taxi Group and Ian Hart Funeral Services.”

Tickets are £15 plus £1.26 booking fee from ticketsource.co.uk or call Percy on 07709498571. The debut Worthing event on March 7, 2020, in aid of Guild Care’s Ashdown Centre followed ten years of Back to the 60s events in Bognor Regis.

