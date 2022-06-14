Badly Drawn Boy confirms Brighton date

Badly Drawn Boy

Director/promoter Thom Milner-Smith said: “As Badly Drawn Boy, Damon Gough puts a fresh spin on the traditions of Nick Drake, Harry Nilsson, John Lennon and other classic singer/songwriters.

“When he emerged in the late 90s, his intricate, lilting melodies, quirky but heartfelt lyrics and offbeat production touches fitted in with the experimental pop fringe of artists like Scott 4 and the Beta Band, but Gough soon defined himself as a remarkable talent with 2000's The Hour of Bewilderbeast, his Mercury Prize-winning debut album.

“He struck gold again with the 2002 soundtrack About a Boy, which polished the charm of his song-writing while avoiding sentimentality. Later, he embellished his sound with ornate production as on 2002's Have You Fed the Fish? and 2006's Born in the UK, then returned to the relatively stripped-down sound of his earlier work on 2010's It's What I'm Thinking, Pt. 1: Photographing Snowflakes. With 2020's Banana Skin Shoes, Gough returned from a lengthy hiatus with an even-handed mix of adventurous pop and poignant ballads.

“While growing up in Bolton, Damon Gough was a young music fan and idolised Bruce Springsteen. He began recording after meeting the like-minded Andy Votel at a Manchester nightclub. The two created the Twisted Nerve label, and Gough debuted as Badly Drawn Boy with EP1 in September 1997. The acclaim for this five-song release, along with April 1998's EP2 and November's EP3 (his first work to be co-released by XL Recordings), was reflected in his appearance on 1998's celebrity-filled UNKLE album Psyence Fiction, which found him guesting alongside Thom Yorke, Richard Ashcroft, and Mike D Praise.

“Badly Drawn Boy's music grew with March 1999's It Came from the Ground EP and that August's Once Around the Block which peaked on the UK singles chart at number 46.

“In June 2000, Badly Drawn Boy's debut album The Hour of Bewilderbeast arrived to widespread acclaim for its literate song-writing and eclectic instrumentation. Along with reaching number 13 on the UK albums chart and number 23 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart in the US, the album appeared on numerous album of the year lists and ultimately won Britain's vaunted Mercury Prize for Best Album.

“The Hour of Bewilderbeast also made a fan of author Nick Hornby, who asked the singer to score the film adaptation of his book About a Boy. Composed solely by Gough, About a Boy came out in April 2002. Once again, the album earned praise for its heartfelt songs and reached number six on the UK. albums chart and number 11 on the Billboard Soundtracks chart.