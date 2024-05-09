Barbara the band announce UK tour dates with a show in Hove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“They are so up my street ... really tight songwriting, very poptastic!” Neil Hannon (Divine Comedy)"Barbara are an insanely talented band." Phill Jupitus (comedian)“We need more Barbara in our lives!” Chris Difford (Squeeze)

Barbara the band, a 70’s inspired pop duo from Brighton, are thrilled to announce their UK tour dates, along with the upcoming release of their second EP entitled "Happy Days!". Comprised of brothers Henry and John Tydeman, Barbara has captivated multi-generational audiences with their distinctive blend of eclectic influences, and satirical lyricism. Happy Days is set for release May 22nd. Presave the EP here. Order tickets for their tour here.

Tour dates:

8th November - HOVE, The Brunswick

9th November - NEW MILTON, Forest Arts Centre

14th November - SHEFFIELD, Greystones

15th November - BARNOLDSWICK, Music and Arts Centre

21st November - PUTNEY, Half Moon

22nd November - GUILDFORD, Holroyd

Following the success of their debut EP and a string of acclaimed live performances supporting Neil Hannon and Divine Comedy, Barbara are poised to deliver a collection of tracks that showcase the growing juxtaposition of power in 2024. Ironically, and purposefully, named "Happy Days!", the EP continues the band's tradition of crafting classic pop bops with an intelligently placed literary approach. Their lyrics merrily challenge the societal and generational divide that’s covered in the media daily. Melodically drawing from the likes of Glam Pop and Broadway, the brothers openly question the media's perception of leadership, the swayed depiction of modernity versus tradition and the power of communicating your values, irrelevant of when you were born.

