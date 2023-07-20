Barefoot Opera presents Rossini’s La Cenerentola on East Sussex tour

It will play St John the Evangelist, St Leonards-on-sea on Thursday, July 27; Grimeborn Opera Festival at the Arcola Theatre, London, August 1-5; Rye Creative Centre, Rye, Saturday, August 19; and Crowhurst Place, Lingfield, Sunday, September 3 (outdoor).
Spokeswoman Janet Hodgson is promising a sparkling reworking of the classic fairytale Cinderella with a contemporary twist.
“Increasingly known for its physical, ensemble storytelling and integrated music making, this production of Cenerentola (Cinderella) has all the hallmarks of a Barefoot Opera show: a band, not an orchestra, a dynamic cast of young singers, and a contemporary take on a classic tale. Here we find no fairy godmother or glass slipper, but a family trashing the earth’s resources and baddies who are callously indifferent to the environment and obsessed with social media influencers. We’re all familiar with the story of Cinderella, but perhaps in this production we might be surprised to find a tale for our times. Rossini's version of Cinderella is comic but has a strong moral focus. Greed and insincerity are satirised and shown up for what they are – a false route through life. Don Magnifico, the evil step-father, might remind us of certain Prime Ministers we know! One thing that we can depend on is that even in this modern retelling, Cenerentola remains, at its heart, a love story. Cinders wins her man and her man wins her because in Rossini's telling, very clearly, they fall for a person, not a product. Long live true love!
“Barefoot Opera is on a mission to expand the audience for opera and encourage us all to sing. With this spirit in mind, the international professional cast will be joined on stage by members of local choirs and young people in venues across the south-east including a five-night run at the Arcola Theatre as part of the Grimeborn Opera Festival. Accompanying the singers will be the small but perfectly formed Barefoot Opera band, headed by multi-talented Laurence Panter, pianist, singer, composer and arranger. Lucy Mulgan on double bass and Andrew Sparling on clarinet lend the production further intimacy and edge. In characteristic Barefoot Opera ensemble-style, the multi-disciplinary production team includes Ballet Rambert alumnus Michael Spenceley (co-director), production designer Jane Bruce (Radia-tor Arts) and costume designer Natascha Stolle.”
Tickets are available on the Barefoot Opera website. The cast is Prince Ramiro: James Beddoe; Tisbe: Elora Ledger; Clorinda: Jessica Wise; Dandini: Toki Hamano; Alidoro: Andrew Sparling; Don Magnifoco: Denver Smith; and Angelina: Rachel Deatherage. Directors: Jenny Miller and Michael Spenceley; producer: Anthony Flaum; assistant director: Alfie Chesney; set design: Jane Bruce; costume: Natascha Stolle; stage manager: Charlotte Tingley. Musicians: Laurence Panter: musical direction/piano; Lucy Mulgan: double bass; Andrew Sparling: clarinet.