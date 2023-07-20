Barefoot Opera presents Rossini’s La Cenerentola on East Sussex tour

“Increasingly known for its physical, ensemble storytelling and integrated music making, this production of Cenerentola (Cinderella) has all the hallmarks of a Barefoot Opera show: a band, not an orchestra, a dynamic cast of young singers, and a contemporary take on a classic tale. Here we find no fairy godmother or glass slipper, but a family trashing the earth’s resources and baddies who are callously indifferent to the environment and obsessed with social media influencers. We’re all familiar with the story of Cinderella, but perhaps in this production we might be surprised to find a tale for our times. Rossini's version of Cinderella is comic but has a strong moral focus. Greed and insincerity are satirised and shown up for what they are – a false route through life. Don Magnifico, the evil step-father, might remind us of certain Prime Ministers we know! One thing that we can depend on is that even in this modern retelling, Cenerentola remains, at its heart, a love story. Cinders wins her man and her man wins her because in Rossini's telling, very clearly, they fall for a person, not a product. Long live true love!