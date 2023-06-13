Baroque cellist Lynden Cranham at the Festival of Chichester

Baroque cellist Lynden Cranham will celebrate the release of Volume 2 of her recordings of Bach’s Cello Suites with a concert in St Peter and St Mary Church, Fishbourne, beginning at 3pm, on Sunday, June 18.

She will be playing from the Suites, and musicologist, writer and broadcaster Roger Parker will discuss the composer and the music. Lynden’s selection of movements from the Suites includes two from the sixth Suite, and for these she will be laying aside her four-string cello and using one with five strings, an instrument which was made for her by renowned luthier Shem Mackey. The five-string cello has a top string added, and this gives the instrument an almost ethereal sound, Lynden said. She added she was delighted to be giving the concert in St Peter and St Mary, a beautiful little church whose acoustic is perfect for baroque instruments, and where she made the recordings.

Baroque cellist Lynden’s musical career has taken her around the world, but the global pandemic brought all concerts to an end. Ironically, this gave her the opportunity to fulfill a long-held wish to record the Bach Cello Suites. As she says, her “dream team of recording engineer, Mark Hartt-Palmer, and producer, violinist Emma Parker” were now free: “T he beautiful little church of St Peter and St Mary, Fishbourne, has the perfect acoustic for a baroque cello and was available, so with the welcome of then-vicar Moira, the kindness of the wonderful warden and treasurer Jennie and Robert Christie, strict social distancing, frequent Covid tests, masks, many layers of clothing and copious mugs of tea, the recording was made.”

Lynden's husband, writer and broadcaster Roger Parker, wrote the booklets and CD volume I was ready in time for a concert last April in St Peter and St Mary, in aid of the church. CD volume 2 is now also ready, and includes the 6th Suite, played on the five-string cello made by Shem Mackey.

Lynden will celebrate the release of volume 2 with a concert in St Peter and St Mary Church, beginning at 3pm, on Sunday, June 18. She will be playing from the Suites, using four and five -string cellos, and Roger will discuss the composer and the music. Tea will follow in the hall next to the church, at 4pm. The Bach Cello Suite CDs, Volumes 1 and 2, will be on sale at £10 each, and all proceeds from the afternoon will go to St Peter and and St Mary. Tickets available from the Festival of Chichester box office at The Novium, on 01243 816525/775888, or online at www.thenovium.org/boxoffice.

