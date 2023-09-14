Battle Choral Society's autumn concert - Saturday October 21

The concert will have an exciting programme including Gabriel Fauré’s beautiful Requiem, together with The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins, which is a new work for the Society. Once again the Society is providing this as a FREE concert, although donations for three local charities will be welcomed. Refreshments (including wine) will also be free.

The choir is now going from strength to strength. Under the baton of their Musical Director, Vincent Wade, they have been rehearsing for the Autumn Concert during the summer months and resumed practising again on 11th September. Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings at St Mary’s Church, Battle (in the Whistler Centre at the rear of the church) and new singers are always welcome to come along. For further information please contact our Membership Secretary at [email protected].