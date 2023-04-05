BBC One show 'Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr' airs with contestants taking part in unique Eastbourne challenge

BBC One’s hit show ‘Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr’ aired last night (April 4) with contestants heading to Eastbourne to take part in a wholly unique challenge.

Hosted by Alan Carr, the BBC One competition design show sees contestants fulfilling several briefs to make over a variety of spaces – from salons and restaurants to hotels and other unique buildings.

During the episode the five remaining contestants were tasked with renovating five chalets along Eastbourne beach with the concept of making ‘something big from something small’

Working solo, each designer had to transform the compact spaces into ‘multifunctional beachside retreats with areas to eat, drink, socialise and relax.’

“I didn’t know the beach was clothing optional” the Chatty Man host joked in the show.

The contestants were judged by host Michelle Ogundehin as well as special guest judge Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen.

The houses for renovation were built in the 1930’s by the council and were purpose built to be lived in, with one chalet having a picture of when King George VI visited the Sussex town.

Working with a budget of just £1,000 as well as just two days to renovate inside and out, it was hard work for the contestants to try and renovate.

Overall it was Temi who was deemed to have the best chalet by the judges with a design that ‘showed strength in simplicity while embracing the surroundings.’

Unfortunately, Peter was eliminated from the competition and did not make into the quarter finals of the show.

