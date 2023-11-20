Beacon Academy Christmas Carol Concert

All are warmly invited to Beacon Academy's Christmas Carol Concert at All Saints Church in Crowborough on Monday 11 December!

All are welcome to attend the concert on Monday 11 December at All Saints Church in Crowborough.

Come along at 5:30pm for an evening of festive celebration, with Christmas carols and performances from talented Music students.

Festive drinks and nibbles prepared by Year 10 GCSE Food Preparation and Nutrition students will be provided on arrival and monetary donations towards our chosen charities, Crowborough Foodbank and Crowborough Hygiene Bank, would be very gratefully received.

We are delighted to be able to hold a live concert for our community this year and hope that you will join us.

It is a wonderfully festive evening for our community and the perfect event to get into the Christmas spirit!

Beacon Academy would like to thank Waitrose Crowborough for their ongoing support of this community event.