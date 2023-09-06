BEATLEMANIA comes to the Civic Centre Uckfield

With over twenty years’ experience they have performed throughout the UK and internationally; bringing the ultimate Beatles experience to their audiences.

This promises to be a non-stop Beatles party with over forty songs from 'Love Me Do' to 'Let It Be'. With the use of authentic instruments, amps and replica costumes, this band superbly and faithfully recreate the legendary live performances of the 'Fab Four', capturing the sights and sounds of the greatest band in rock history.