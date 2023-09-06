BREAKING
BEATLEMANIA comes to the Civic Centre Uckfield

BEATLEMANIA – one of the worlds’ leading Beatles tribute acts – is coming to the Civic Centre Uckfield on Friday 13 October 2023.
By Tracy AtchisonContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
Beatlemania on stageBeatlemania on stage
With over twenty years’ experience they have performed throughout the UK and internationally; bringing the ultimate Beatles experience to their audiences.

This promises to be a non-stop Beatles party with over forty songs from 'Love Me Do' to 'Let It Be'. With the use of authentic instruments, amps and replica costumes, this band superbly and faithfully recreate the legendary live performances of the 'Fab Four', capturing the sights and sounds of the greatest band in rock history.

Book your tickets at 01825 762774. All tickets £25

