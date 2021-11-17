Ben Walker and Kirsty Merryn are guests at Eastbourne's monthly folk night
Troubadours, the monthly folk, roots and acoustic night at Printers Playhouse in Eastbourne, returns this Saturday, November 20 with Ben Walker and Kirsty Merryn, a stopover on their national tour promoting their new album Life and the Land.
Spokesman Danny Goring said: “BBC Folk Award Winner Ben Walker joins forces with highly acclaimed singer and pianist Kirsty Merryn to create a fresh take on a tradition ripe for rediscovery.
“Life and the Land is a celebration of England' s harvest tradition, re-imagining songs born out of our agricultural past.
“Ben Walker was recently hailed as 'one of the best acoustic guitarists in the world right now' (Total Guitar magazine) and 'a great guitarist composer and producer' (Mark Radcliffe, BBC Folk Show). With his work sought out from punk to Proms, from Rough Trade to the Royal Shakespeare Company, his passion is putting old jewels into new settings. He has been involved in over 50 albums as performer and producer, and his new solo LP Echos has received universal critical acclaim.
“Kirsty Merryn launched her debut album She and I in 2017 whilst supporting folk behemoths Show of Hands on their UK cathedrals tour. Her follow-up Our Bright Night was chosen by The Guardian as their Folk Album of the Month.”
To book tickets follow the link below: