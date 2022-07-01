Between Two Worlds among New Park films in Chichester

LUZZU

We sail across to Malta for a moving portrait of a world in flux and one man attempting to survive the changes thrust upon him by a baffling outside world. Luzzu i s an authentic and affecting depiction of an ordinary fisherman struggling to exist in a modern and corrupt world.

Juliette Binoche goes undercover in the gig economy to probe the injustices faced by low-paid workers. Between Two Worlds is an eye-opening film that sees Binoche stars as an author who, inspired by George Orwell’s T he Road to Wigan Pie r , goes undercover as a cleaning lady in the northern French port of Caen to research a book on job insecurity and social precariousness.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We return to the UK with three films: Swan Song which follows a retired hairdresser (Udo Kier) embar king on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past after learning of his former client's dying wish for him to style her final hairdo; All My Friends Hate Me , a funny, ordeal-by-comedy that may prove uncomfortably recogni able to anyone who has ever wondered why on earth every single other person in the room is behaving like such an idiot; and the most British of all – Downton Abbey: A New Era, a chance to resee this recent period drama.