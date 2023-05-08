Bexhill Choral Society offer spring concert

Spokeswoman Pam Tolley said: “The concert has a range of superb music with something for everyone! It opens with Vivaldi's Gloria and then on to Bach's Sheep May Safely Graze which was composed as part of the Hunting Contata. Moving on to Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring, followed by Mozart's Ave Verum and Agnus Dei from Coronation Mass. The first half finishes with a selection from Handel, See the Conquering Hero, The Hallelujah Chorus and finally Zadok the Priest which was originally composed for the Coronation of King George II in 1727. The second half opens with some Romantic Ramblers . Verdi's Jerusalem (I Lombardi), Howard Goodall's The Lord is my Shepherd (Vicar of Dibley) and Elgar's Sancte Deum (Nimrod). We then move on to Faure's Cantique de Jean Racine, and Auric's Song from Moulin Rouge, followed by selection of Beatlemania and finishing with some Gershwin Greats including Love Walked In and Let's call the Whole Thing Off. The soloist is a local and international soprano Helen May, who will be singing Mozart's Allelulia, Handel's Let the Bright Seraphim and Canteloube Baillera and Gershwin's Summertime. The musical director is the very talented Kenneth Roberts ably assisted by well-known local pianist and organist Nigel Howard and the Sussex Concert Orchestra. It promises to be a wonderful evening.
“We currently have over 50 members and warmly welcome new singers – particularly tenors and basses at the moment, but all voices welcome. Under our director of music, Kenneth Roberts, we perform three concerts during the year, featuring a wide range of choral music. We rehearse on Wednesdays at 7pm, usually at Little Common Community Centre, Shepherd’s Close, Little Common, Bexhill TN39 4SQ, but on the fourth Wednesday of the month at St Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill TN40 1JG. If you’d like to come along and try us out, please email bexhillchora[email protected] or get in touch via our Contact page.”