Bexhill Choral Society premieres a new piece by its director of music, musician, conductor and composer Kenneth Roberts on Saturday, October 7 at 7.30pm at St Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill.

Kenneth said: “Iseult is my long intended piece based on the Tristan and Isolde legend. It was inspired by a version I had read which explored the Celtic emphasis of the story rather than the heavy Germanic world of Wagner's ground-breaking Opera of the same name. So it's a case of 'cool running water' and 'the great outdoors' rather than the heady and intoxicating world of Wagner's opera. I originally planned the piece many years ago but the piece never got written, although I did make a few sketches which then became assimilated into other pieces. For this new work I have reverted to what I believe is the Celtic version of the name Isolde: Iseult.

“There are many versions of the Tristan and Isolde (Iseult) legend. It is a long tale in many cases. I have tried to distil those elements of the story which present the narrative from the standpoint of Princess Iseult rather than that of the swashbuckling Tristan. The story tells of how Tristan came to Ireland to find a wife for his uncle, King Mark, of Cornwall. Tristan and Iseult fall in love and so the story unfolds.

“There are, I believe, drama, pathos, colour and 'tunes' in the piece which I am very excited to be presenting in the upcoming concert. The part of Iseult herself is sung by the wonderful soprano Kristy Swift, who has appeared before with Bexhill Choral Society, notably in 2018 in Rissini's 'Stabat mater' and in 2019 in Beethoven's Mass in C.

“The concert includes another Celtic-inspired piece, with music by Sir Arthur Sullivan from a dramatisation of the King Arthur story. While Holst's moving and poignantly beautiful setting of Psalm 86 and two movements from Roberts' Flute Concerto round out an evening of lovely unusual music.”

Bexhill Choral Society is joined by soprano Kristy Seift, flautist Susan Gregg, and the Sussex Concert Orchestra. Tickets are £14 in advance from Second Spin in Sackville Road (cash only) or choir members 01424 222802, online ticketsource or £16 on the door.

“Bexhill Choral Society is a friendly non-audition choir and warmly welcomes new members. We usually perform three concerts each year and rehearse on Wednesday evenings