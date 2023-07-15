Big names are lining up at this year's Wickham Festival

The Proclaimers, Midge Ure and the Saw Doctors lead a star-studded line-up at the Wickham Festival. Tickets are already selling fast for the popular event in the heart of Hampshire from August 3-6.

​Midge Ure joins the Wickham Festival (pic by Alan Wild)

Organiser Peter Chegwyn said: “Top attraction are the Saturday headliners and old favourites the Proclaimers whose anthem I’m Gonna Be (500 miles) will bring a real party atmosphere to the picturesque setting. Live Aid co-founder and Ultravox front man Midge Ure will close the four-day festival on the Sunday night with the Afro Celt Sound System also returning for a high-profile set. Last year’s headliners the Saw Doctors proved such a huge hit they have been invited back for top billing on the Friday night while the Thursday will be headed up by perennial favourites Show of Hands.

“Other top artists include Mary Black and Mary Coughlan on the Friday with Fisherman’s Friends dropping anchor on the Saturday along with Eric Bibb and folk favourite Barbara Dickson. Sunday sees the return of regulars the South (formerly the Beautiful South) along with The Zombies plus Toyah and Robert Fripp.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have such a strong line-up who are proving massively popular with the fans. The Proclaimers have headlined here a few times, the most recent being in 2019 when they played a stunning set which got the big top rocking. They always go down well. It has been a while since we had them here but I’m sure it will be worth the wait.

Most Popular

“By contrast, the Saw Doctors played here last summer and were so good that we immediately booked them for a return visit. They are a real fun, party band who get the place going. They were delighted to be invited back and immediately said yes because of our unique atmosphere and the fact they always get such a good reception. Our regulars absolutely love them because they always put on a fantastic live show.

“And we are delighted to welcome Midge Ure to Wickham for what promises to be a great final evening. With Show of Hands and so many others joining us, we fully expect this to be another memorable festival. Once again we will have a wide range of craft and food stalls, a great selection of beers, late-night comedy and plenty of entertainment for young children. They can wander freely in a safe environment while their parents enjoy a great variety of music. And of course the atmosphere will be as laid-back and as chilled as ever. That is as much a selling point as the artists because our regulars know they can expect four fun-filled days with fantastic music and a great vibe. It really is wonderful to see so many happy smiling faces with everyone having a fantastic time in a safe environment.”

Four-day tickets are currently on sale at £220 with under-16s admitted half price and under-tens gaining free admission. Day tickets are also available starting at £60.