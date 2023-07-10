Big names for Brighton's Pub in the Park

Pub in the Park is this year partnering with Brighton & Hove Food Partnership to help those who face poverty and struggle to get food on the table every day. They will be raising funds via their donate-a-dish scheme.

Dishes at Pub in the Park 2023

Pub in the Park will be at Preston Park, Brighton from July 14-16.

Spokeswoman Courtney Smith said: "It promises to be an unforgettable weekend of mouthwatering food, top-notch chef chats and cracking music featuring the man himself Tom Kerridge hosting the three-day celebration! Party with celebrity faces and the best chefs in the business as well as experiencing some epic food and drink. You can also expect music sets from the incredible Sugababes (Friday evening), The Brand New Heavies (Saturday afternoon), Example (Saturday evening), The Happy Mondays (Saturday evening), Gabrielle (Sunday) and more!”

But there will also be an important social side: ““Particularly during this period of the cost-of-living crisis, Pub in the Park is supporting the local charity. For the first time, Pub in the Park will be introducing the donate-a-dish scheme. This dish will feature on every restaurant menu in Brighton for £3. Rather than being a physical meal, it will act as a means to donate to the local food bank. This pay-it-forward scheme will not only raise funds but also awareness of the work the food bank does for local people. Through this work, Pub in the Park will embrace the beating heart of the community and help to support food banks in the work they do for families, children, and all those who face hunger and poverty.”

Tom Kerridge, Michelin-star chef and founder of Pub in the Park said: “We're all about food here at Pub in the Park and we want to do everything we can to support families who are struggling to put food on the table. Giving back to the local communities in each town that we visit is so important to us.” Miranda Martin, MD at Pub in the Park said: “It is more important now than ever to spotlight charities supporting our local communities and combating the current cost of living crisis. Food has always been at the heart of what we do, and during these challenging times we hope we can use our network to raise awareness, much-needed funds, and give back to the community” pubintheparkuk.com

