Big names lining up for Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2024

Chaka Khan, Kool & The Gang, Joss Stone, Sergio Mendes, Jordan Rakei, Mahalia, Black Pumas, Meshell Ndegeocello, Cécile McLorin Salvant and The War & Treaty will be appearing, with more names to follow. Early Bird tickets start at £68 (day, weekend, camping, supremium and glamping tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

Spokesman Joe Baxter said: “After celebrating its tenth anniversary edition last year, which saw crowds in excess of 60,000 in attendance across the weekend, the Love Supreme Jazz Festival – Europe’s largest outdoor jazz festival – is set to return next summer to the Glynde Place in East Sussex with a typically world-class line-up of stars from across the jazz, soul, funk and R&B spectrum.

“Included amongst the first wave of names announced today are the ten-time Grammy-winning Chaka Khan, who will headline the Sunday night in celebration of 50 years in music, the 70 million-selling US funk outfit Kool & The Gang, whose string of international hit singles includes Ladies Night, Celebration, Jungle Boogie and Get Down On It, powerhouse UK vocalist Joss Stone, Brazilian pianist composer, and bandleader Sergio Mendes, British R&B star Mahalia, US psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, who were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys, the trailblazing, inspirational husband and wife vocal duo The War & Treaty, Grammy-winning blues sensation Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, and London-based Australian soul singer Jordan Rakei, whose much anticipated new album is due out on Decca Records in 2024 ahead of a sold-out show at The Royal Albert Hall. A selection of the world’s most revered contemporary jazz acts will feature across the weekend including multi-award-winning US vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, visionary multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, and Jazz FM Instrumentalist of the Year Fergus McCreadie