Black Eyed Peas and Steps set to headline Brighton & Hove Pride

A spokesman said: “The Superbowl half time show and their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits like I Gotta Feeling and Where Is the Love, five UK numbers ones, 13 top tens and more than 80 million record sales have made the Black Eyed Peas one of the most popular and successful groups of all time, and their live shows are not to be missed. The Black Eyed Peas are also staunch allies and have used their platform to support the LGBTQ+ community in places like Poland where they wore rainbow armbands on stage and in the media. Saturday, August 5 will also feature multi-platinum-selling artist and four-time BRIT nominee Zara Larsson who, as well as racking up over 6 million followers on Instagram and having the second most-streamed debut album by a female artist ever on Spotify, has also performed before the Nobel Prize committee, won an award for feminism from Sweden's oldest womens' rights organisation and led a Durex campaign in association with the HIV charity Red. With tracks like Never Forget You with MNEK, Lush Life and Symphony with Clean Bandit, Zara Larsson has been a force in pop, delivering a flurry of slick pop bangers.