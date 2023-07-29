BLODS mark their 90th year in Bexhill with production of the musical School of Rock

The award winning BLODS are celebrating their 90th year in Bexhill with the critically acclaimed smash hit musical School of Rock – The Musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

BLODS bring School of Rock to the stage (contributed pic)

The Bexhill Light Operatic Dramatic Society have been producing shows for the local community of Bexhill since their first G & S classic operetta, The Mikado in 1933.

The theatre group has since grown to become one of the south-east’s premier leading non-professional musical theatre groups, winning national awards of excellence and accolades from NODA.

Jo Doyle, BLODS production secretary said: “The School of Rock musical, is based on the cult film School of Rock starring Hollywood and musical legend Jack Black. This hilarious new family musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

“This musical, which was in the West End until 2017, has got a top-class musical score with songs from the film and 14 new rock ballads by Andrew Lloyd Webber.”

Chairman Henri Hayler added: “What a 90th Birthday treat we have in store! The BLODS family musicals have established themselves in Bexhill over the past 90 years, and now play an integral part of the community. This latest musical is costing £40,000 to produce. We would like as many people as possible who love the arts, live theatre to come and support this extraordinary musical.

“The show is full of top talent from across the Southeast. The lead adult actors are played by professional performers and vocalists in their own fields, who all volunteer for the society. We are very lucky to have such great talent on our doorstep’.

Musical Direction comes from professional local music lecturer, performer and vocal coach, Oscar Smith. Oscar said: “This demanding musical score is being ably captured by these vocalists and performers. The children of the cast are working at an incredibly high level of performing and playing live instruments.”

Spokesman Kitson Wellard added: “Directed by professional international actor and producer, Gareth Brighton, this has a cast of 24 kids playing large roles, based on all the characters from the film. The children will be playing guitars drums and all sorts of other instruments, live on stage. The set and costumes we have hired is a professional touring standard and we have got an extremely exciting large scale special effect that will blow your mind. Never before seen in Bexhill! Following the last two shows that were produced by BLODS, this show will sell out! So, book now to avoid disappointment.”

Choreography is led by professional dancing team of Sophia LeFevre and Naomi Wareham. Sophia said: ‘School of Rock is high energy & high impact. The movement through dance that is required to re-create rock and modern dance is really demanding, but extremely fun for everyone’.