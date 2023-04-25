Blur are to play a warm-up show at the Winter Garden, Eastbourne, ahead of their highly-anticipated Wembley Stadium dates this summer.

Blur by Kevin Westenberg

They will visit the Winter Garden, Eastbourne, on May 21. They previously performed at Eastbourne Bandstand in 1995.

The warm-up dates will start with the band’s first ever performance at converted church and landmark Colchester Arts Centre on May 19, and will also take in The Halls, Wolverhampton on May 26 and O2 City Hall Newcastle on May 28– all ahead of two massive shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8 and 9.

For all ticket information, sign up to the band's mailing list at www.blur.co.uk. On sale on Friday, April 28, 10am. There will be a maximum of two tickets available per show for each customer.

A spokesman said: “Colchester is the hometown of band members Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon and drummer Dave Rowntree, with Damon and Graham first meeting as teenagers at Stanway School. It was Graham who later introduced Dave to Damon and bassist Alex James to form blur, with the band’s debut album Leisure being released in 1991.

“The band’s Wembley Stadium show on Saturday, July 8 sold out in minutes with fans raring to see Alex James, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree come together again to perform their iconic and much-loved songs at their first-ever Wembley Stadium appearance this summer.

