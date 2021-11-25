Pic by Bridie Florence

The track documents Ruby’s exploration of body hair, the insecurities which surround it and the power it can provide. The track was mixed and performed by Ruby herself. apart from drums.

She said: “Writing this song was an opportunity to reflect on how something so natural can create so many insecurities, while also giving us the power to control it to suit our needs and desires.

“Growing up, I was occasionally teased and made to feel insecure about my body hair – by both men and women. It created this urge to get rid of every hair in sight in order to feel confident, but it now feels like we live in a time where it’s accepted however we choose to have it.

“It’s nice and means it’s not such a big deal to me anymore if I don’t get rid of my moustache as soon as it appears. Ultimately, Howl is a celebration of our hair and our care routines.”