BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Bognor Regis Concert Band's Christmas concert

Bognor Regis Concert Band's Christmas Concert takes place onSaturday 9th December 2023 7.30pm at St Mary's Centre, Felpham, Bognor Regis PO22 7NJ.
By Margaret HollandContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:11 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Bognor Regis Concert Band's renowned Christmas Concert is a family friendly event with traditional and Christmas music bound to fill you with festive spirit.

There will be our Grand Raffle and light refreshments, and a chance for us and our audience to have some fun and relax with good company and amazing music. Tickets £5 each, available on the door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concert starts at 7.30pm. Previous concerts this year included: May for the Bognor 10k Race, June was Proms in the Park, in August we were back at The Wilkes Head public house in Eastergate, where we entertained in the Beer Garden to a great audience, and in September we performed our A-Z of Movie Soundtracks concert at St Mary Magdalene Church, South Bersted, Bognor Regis.

Most Popular
    Submitted articleSubmitted article
    Submitted article

    This concert was extremely well attended and we have had many good comments about the music we played.

    We are back at the church on December 2nd to support their Charity Festive Concert.

    We have another busy year in 2024, including The Bognor 10k Race, when we will be performing on the seafront Bandstand on 12th May 2024.

    Related topics:FelphamTickets