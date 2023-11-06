Bognor Regis Concert Band's Christmas concert
The Bognor Regis Concert Band's renowned Christmas Concert is a family friendly event with traditional and Christmas music bound to fill you with festive spirit.
There will be our Grand Raffle and light refreshments, and a chance for us and our audience to have some fun and relax with good company and amazing music. Tickets £5 each, available on the door.
Concert starts at 7.30pm. Previous concerts this year included: May for the Bognor 10k Race, June was Proms in the Park, in August we were back at The Wilkes Head public house in Eastergate, where we entertained in the Beer Garden to a great audience, and in September we performed our A-Z of Movie Soundtracks concert at St Mary Magdalene Church, South Bersted, Bognor Regis.
This concert was extremely well attended and we have had many good comments about the music we played.
We are back at the church on December 2nd to support their Charity Festive Concert.
We have another busy year in 2024, including The Bognor 10k Race, when we will be performing on the seafront Bandstand on 12th May 2024.