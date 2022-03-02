Bon Jovi tribute plays Crawley date

Bon Jovi Experience

He will be celebrated when The Bon Jovi Experience plays The Hawth, Crawley on Friday, March 4 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “With frontman and namesake Jon Bon Jovi at the helm since they formed back in 1983, the New Jersey band have sold over 120 million albums worldwide, performing more than 2,600 concerts in over 50 countries for 34 million fans and counting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you read: This is why the impact of Covid on the theatre could be huge

“In tribute to this incredible musical talent, The Bon Jovi Experience was born and since 1994 have become the only band to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself. Lead singer Tony Pearce’s striking resemblance to the original front man creates an unrivalled tribute not to be missed.

“Endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself, the official tribute band to Bon Jovi perform all over the world to sell-out crowds.

“As the world’s leading tribute, The Bon Jovi Experience are often copied but never equalled, performing all the hits you know and love including, Livin’ On a Prayer, Always, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name and many, many more.”

Tickets priced £24.50 are available at hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office (12 noon-4pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.

Also coming up, Disco legends Odyssey come to the Hawth fully live for the first time, playing all their classic hits.

They are joined on stage by special guest Gwen Dickey, the voice of Rose Royce performing her biggest tracks. It all happens on Saturday, March 5 at 7.30pm at The Hawth, Crawley. Odyssey are the 70s/80s chart topping trio who brought disco fans the top ten hits including Native New Yorker.