Boundstone Chorus mark coronation and their own 40th birthday

The Boundstone Chorus will be singing for the King in their forthcoming concert which also celebrates their 40th birthday.

The Boundstone Chorus

Formed in 1982, The Boundstone Chorus are concluding the celebration of their 40th anniversary year and will be performing in a special concert marking the anniversary and the recent coronation on Saturday, June 10 in St Michael and All Angels Church, Lancing.

Spokesman Ian Tout said: “The programme will include music performed by the chorus over 40 years of music-making and music written and performed at this year's coronation and for other royal events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’ll hear some of the music performed at the coronation in Westminster Abbey including Handel’s Zadok the Priest and Parry’s I Was Glad as well as Sing for the King – The mountains shall bring forth peace by Joanna Forbes L'Estrange which was commissioned by the Royal School of Church Music to mark the coronation. Highlights from the chorus’ musical history will include pieces by composers Howard Goodall and Karl Jenkins. It’s an exciting time for the Chorus as from September they’ll be joined by Mattea Leow as a new associate musical director alongside Aedan Kerney who has led the chorus throughout its 40 years.

Most Popular

“The celebration concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 (under-16s £3). These are available to purchase online at www.theboundstonechorus.co.uk/, telephone 01903 762793 (leave a message) or email [email protected]”

Aedan Kerney, musical director said "You watched some of this fantastic music on your television when it was performed in Westminster Abbey.

"This is your opportunity to hear it performed live by a brilliant group of musicians from your community.

"Don't miss it!".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Chorus offers adult singers the opportunity to meet, rehearse and perform choral music of all styles.

"New members are always welcome. We don’t ask you to be able to read music and we don’t audition.