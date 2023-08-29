Bowie Experience and rock 'n' roll variety at The Hawth, Crawley

The Bowie Experience plays Crawley (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “Direct from London’s West End and coming to The Hawth this September, Bowie Experience is a spectacular concert celebrating the sound and vision of David Bowie. A must-see for all Bowie fans, this latest production features all the hits from A to Ziggy. Bowie Experience will amaze audiences with its astounding attention to detail, bringing the golden years of David Bowie to the stage. So put on your red shoes and Let’s Dance!”

Oliver Slee who performs as Bowie in the show can’t wait to perform for the audience in Crawley. He said: “I hope that, like all of us on stage, the audience are ready for a good time, a celebration of the legend that is David Bowie, and having a party along the way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“David’s music changes so much as you move through his back catalogue that it’s difficult to pick a favourite song.

"If I had to choose, I think Ziggy Stardust is definitely up there for me. His early 70s stuff is probably my favourite era. But everyone has their own personal favourite. What’s yours?”

Tickets priced £28.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).

Also coming up in Crawley, is the “world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show” That’ll Be The Day, back on the road with another production, packed full of “world-class” performances this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s”, says spokeswoman Romy Journee.

Dates include The Hawth, Crawley, September 12; Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, September 23; Kings Theatre, Southsea, September 24; Theatre Royal Brighton, September 30; and Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, October 10.

“First performed in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year. This sensational show has been touring solidly for over three decades, performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly.

"Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, audiences are invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble cast and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The autumn tour of this production will be infused with the same unique formula that fans have come to know and love, promising some old favourites as well as some thrilling new additions that will delight both old and new fans alike. That’ll Be The Day has also raised more than £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, and the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through post-show bucket collections.”

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day, said: “Well, here we are, just starting rehearsals for That’ll Be The Day show 38! Over the years, we’ve always strived for excellence both in performance and production.