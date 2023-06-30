Bright young artists celebrated in feeder-school exhibition by University of Chichester

is, as the title suggests, an opportunity for the University of Chichester to showcase art and textiles by talented young people from its feeder schools/colleges who are about to embark on a creative future, perhaps even a creative career. The exhibition features selected work produced by fine art and textiles students in year 12 (first year of A level) and first year of the extended diploma from 12 West Sussex and Hampshire schools/colleges. The exhibition will reveal 'choosing art' as a positive option at a point that these students will be making decisions about their future. Fine art at the University of Chichester is committed to celebrating this creativity in visual art and textiles by young people, whatever their subsequent paths.”