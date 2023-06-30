Bright young artists celebrated in feeder-school exhibition by University of Chichester

Tim Sandys-Renton, senior lecturer in fine art sculpture, explains: “FUTURE ARTISTS
is, as the title suggests, an opportunity for the University of Chichester to showcase art and textiles by talented young people from its feeder schools/colleges who are about to embark on a creative future, perhaps even a creative career. The exhibition features selected work produced by fine art and textiles students in year 12 (first year of A level) and first year of the extended diploma from 12 West Sussex and Hampshire schools/colleges. The exhibition will reveal 'choosing art' as a positive option at a point that these students will be making decisions about their future. Fine art at the University of Chichester is committed to celebrating this creativity in visual art and textiles by young people, whatever their subsequent paths.”
The schools taking part are: Bishop Luffa, Bohunt Sixth Form (Petersfield), Chichester College, Chichester High School, City of Portsmouth College, Felpham Community College, Fareham College, HSDC - Alton and South Downs Colleges, St Philip Howard Catholic School, The Regis School and Worthing College.
The exhibition is open to the public Friday 30 June - Saturday 8 July (11am - 4pm) Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday. Park at the big Uni Tech Park car park off Felpham Way, Bognor Regis. Car park – pay and display.