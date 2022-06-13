Brighton and Leonardslee - The Secret Garden on stage in ballet version

Spokeswoman Louise Jose said: “This is the first professional dance adaptation based on the best-selling novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden, designed to be fun for all the family and will be performed in the gardens of stately homes and outdoors venues across London , Oxford , Kent , West Sussex and Surrey this summer.

“Each show is performed by a cast of highly accomplished dancers and musicians who bring this immersive West End quality production to life as a one-hour ballet. With a brand-new score and original choreography, The Secret Garden offers an enchanting, unforgettable experience for adults and children alike. Immerse yourself fully in the story this summer as each performance takes place outdoors, against an array of stunning backdrops that each beautiful venue has to offer. What could be more perfect than watching The Secret Garden against the backdrop of a park, manor house or inside a walled garden? New Creations Collective is a Kent-based dance company, using classical and contemporary art forms to tell timeless, hope-inspiring stories. The company aims to push the boundaries of typically theatrical art forms by creating work that is highly accessible and can be performed outside of the theatre.”