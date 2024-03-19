Brighton band Currls announce debut EP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be released a week before Record Store Day, on Friday, April 12, and will be available from select indie record shops.

In 2023, Currls took home the Record Store Day Unsigned accolade, which allows one talented Unsigned UK artist to have their music pressed onto 500 vinyl records, courtesy of RSD sponsor and physical product manufacturer Breed Media, and stocked on the shelves of record stores around the UK.

The competition was judged by a panel of industry experts including Dan Smith (Bastille), Karen Emanuel (Key Production Group/Breed Media), Nadia Khan (Woman in Ctrl), Martin Black (Spinning Discs store) and Eva Davies (Come Play with Me) who all deemed Currls to be of exceptional talent and deserving of this special prize.

Currls Record Store Day Unsigned - Breed Media.

On top of that, this year the winning artists experienced an exclusive mastering session at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios, courtesy of Record Store Day's official audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins.

The indie garage rock trio hailing from Brighton have steadily been making a name for themselves over the past few years. Their compelling mix of raw garage rock, hard-hitting and fast-paced punk energy has landed them plays on BBC Radio 1 and BBC6Music.

Upon winning the competition, lead vocalist and guitarist Holly Deanna said: “Our blood, sweat and tears have gone into getting this EP completed. We spent so many hours tweaking it, listening to it, and sitting in the garage in the freezing cold editing, we just wanted to get this into people's ears.

"We were so excited, confused and amazed that we had won the RSD competition and this is the first time we have ever had the chance to release any vinyl! We recorded this at the beginning of 2023 and since then, we have grown so much as a band. This is a taste of what's to come, not only that, but this is especially exclusive just to vinyl, just for you. We hope our songs can louden your voice, and your heart and make you realise your magic is NEVER lost."

Currls.

Fittingly, the band performed at Rough Trade East for the launch of Record Store Day 2024 and is set to perform at The British Music Embassy Showcase at SXSW (South By South West) Festival. A show not to be missed!

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production Group (parent company of Breed Media), said: “We’re so thrilled to have supported Currls’ first-ever vinyl release through this brilliant competition. The EP sounds fantastic and with it pressed on a stunning neon pink bio-vinyl, it looks just as good too. We can’t wait for people to get their hands on it!”

'#RSDUnsigned’ is a nationwide contest run by Record Store Day and Breed Media - a music manufacturing and vinyl pressing platform which specialises in supporting emerging artists. The competition was set up to allow talented unsigned and DIY artists to win their music pressed onto vinyl. Previous winners have included Amy Fitz Doyley, Sister Cookie and Heavy Rapids – all of whom have gone on to enjoy success on the festival circuit and plays on national radio.

‘Let’s Talk About the Weather’ Tracklist - EP exclusive:

1. Cruel

2. Weather

3. Throwback

4. Blame

5. Bad Habits