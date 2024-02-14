Brighton Centre tour date for popular dance group Diversity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of a 66-date tour in 40 towns and cities, they will perform two shows at the Brighton Centre on Sunday, March 17.

For information see the Brighton Centre website.

Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out Connected tour last year, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity. Big, relentless, and energetic, the tour dazzled fans across the UK.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diversity will be in Sussex for two shows on March 17. Picture: Brighton Centre

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours, with countless television and live performances. Alongside preparing for their brand-new tour, and in keeping with their progressive, innovative nature, Diversity are currently preparing to launch Diversity Studios, which will offer in person and live streamed dance classes.

Last month, Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his services to dance. Alongside choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has been committed to educating people on dance, becoming a judge on Dancing on Ice, and offering his expertise as a host and creative in the BAFTA nominated The Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal Television Society Award winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Ashley also had the honour of becoming a co-presenter at the Pride of Britain Awards last year, working alongside Carol Vorderman.

Jordan Banjo has also hosted a variety of TV shows, including two series of BBC 1’s Primetime and BAFTA-nominated show The Greatest Dancer. Jordan along with Perri Kiely are also part of breakfast radio royalty, presenting Kiss Breakfast every weekday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity’s illustrious career shows how they continue to innovate, grow, and achieve. Collectively Diversity recently won Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards for their incredible Britain’s Got Talent routine, watch here.

Diversity have also confirmed that they will be supporting anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.