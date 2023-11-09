Brighton date ahead of debut album for His Lordship

His Lordship – duo James Walbourne (The Pretenders, The Pogues) and Kristoffer Sonne (Chrissie Hynde, Willie Nelson) – head to Brighton’s Hope and Ruin on November 15 as part of a UK headline tour ahead of the release of their debut album this January.

His Lordship (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Charlotte Marston said: “Having previously attracted praise from the likes of Clash and Classic Rock, the band was conceived during lockdown and the band’s self-titled debut album is set to land on January 12 2024.

“A tour de force of 12 frenetic, frenzied, rapturous tracks, the album will also include their latest offering Jackie Works For The NHS — a monster garage rock anthem with a chorus that will blow the roof off venues across the country when they take to the road in November. Totalling seven shows, the tour will conclude in what will be a wild night in the capital at London’s Garage on November 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A maximum rock’n’roll band conceived during lockdown to blow the cobwebs away and remind us of what music has been missing, the band are made up of the powerhouse duo of James Walbourne (The Pretenders, The Pogues, The Rails) and Kristoffer Sonne (Chrissie Hynde, Willie Nelson). The band's first single All Cranked Up hit the 6 Music B-List last summer, followed by Buzzkill, an angular, twisted ear worm produced by David Wrench.

Most Popular

“His Lordship sold out their debut UK tour in 2022, and then joined Jason Isbell on a sell-out European tour culminating with a roof-raising show at London’s Eventim Apollo.

" Earlier this year the band also headed out on their biggest headline tour to date, taking in 12 cities, including a sold-out headline show at London’s Lafayette. Now, to coincide with the album announcement, the band will be hitting the road again for a run of UK headline shows this November.”