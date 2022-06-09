Brighton date confirmed for Neighbours – The Farewell Tour: how to get your tickets

Brighton Centre - Neighbours Farewell Tour

The cast is still to be confirmed but Brighton is a special date for the tour as it will be exactly 38 years to the day that the show first aired on TV.

Tickets are priced from £33.50 and go on general sale from Friday 17th June at 10am. Available from www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Maple Tree Entertainment in collaboration with Fremantle Australia have today announced Neighbours: The Farewell Tour.

“Following the postponement of Neighbours: Live in Conversation, a sold-out show booked for the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End, the organisers have announced the reschedule of the original show. Ticket-holders who have have held on to their tickets for over 2.5 years due to the pandemic will now get to enjoy the show at the iconic London Palladium. A further 7 dates have been planned at venues throughout the UK for March 2023.

“The exclusive tour will bring to the UK iconic cast members and will take a look back at the incredible history of one of Britain’s most-loved TV programmes. This celebration will give Neighbours fans a chance to reminisce on their favourite Ramsay Street moments over the last three and a half decades. The audience will be treated to never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough, and get a chance to ask their own burning questions to their most-loved actors.”

Dean Elliott, Producer at Maple Tree Entertainment said: “When Neighbours: Live in Conversation sold out within 24 hours, we knew that the love for the show could see it tour the UK, and there is no better time to take to the road than to mark the end and to honour its rich and lengthy history. We were very sad when Covid-19 restrictions meant that the original show couldn’t take place, but now we’ll be hosting an even bigger event, rescheduling the Adelphi show to the iconic London Palladium and adding in an extra 7 dates throughout the UK. We can’t wait to put on a show that the fans will love and deserve.

“Debuting in 1985, Neighbours has become a household name and birthed many a star including A-listers Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue. Neighbours will come to an end on August 1st after 37 years on the air – but UK audiences will be able to say ‘farewell’ in person with this ultimate celebration of the show. This is an event made by fans, for the fans, and if you love Neighbours, this is a tour not to be missed!