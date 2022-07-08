Brighton Festival Chorus offer their summer concert

Brighton Festival Chorus James Morgan

Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna and Copland’s Old American Songs are on the programme.

Tickets at £25, £17.50. Students and under-16s £7.50.

A spokesman said: “Join Brighton Festival Chorus and Youth Choir for a programme of beautiful choral and orchestral music from 20th century American composers, perfect for a summer’s evening.

“Commissioned for the 1965 Southern Cathedrals Festival at Chichester, Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms holds a unique and treasured place in the choral repertoire. Bernstein selected from the Book of Psalms in their original Hebrew and scored the work for treble or countertenor, choir and orchestra. Described by one commentator as affirmative and serene, it is one of the composer’s most overtly Jewish works.

“Barber’s achingly beautiful Adagio for Strings was hailed at its premiere in New York City in 1936 as being full of pathos and cathartic passion. A deeply reflective piece for string orchestra, the work has become ubiquitous in recent years, featuring in many film and television soundtracks and also in electronic music, particularly trance.