Brighton Festival Chorus conductor James Morgan by James McDonald

BFC is joined by the brass section of the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra, Brighton Festival Youth Choir and leading soloists for the latest in its series of concerts in All Saints, Hove this autumn.

Venetian polychoral music by Andrea and Giovanni Gabrieli rubs shoulders with The Farthest Shore, a dramatic oratorio written by contemporary composer Paul Mealor, whose thought-provoking music was performed at the Royal Wedding in 2011 and, more recently, at the thanksgiving service for the life of The Queen at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh in September.

BFC chairman Richard Blows said: “This beautiful programme will make full use of the cavernous space of All Saints, Hove, with singers and ensembles in various parts of the building, just as they did in St Mark’s in Renaissance Venice.

“Brighton Festival Chorus’s series of concerts have a wonderful, social feel. The canonical effects of Gabrieli’s triumphal, trumpety ceremonial writing for Chorus and brass and Mealor’s Celtic tale will resonate around All Saints, Hove, in this stirring programme. Join us for a glass of wine and an evening that is guaranteed to leave an imprint on your memory”.

Beyond the Sea is on Saturday 19 November 2022, 7.30pm at All Saints Church, Hove, BN3 3QE. Tickets: £25, £17.50. Students and under 16s: £7.50. Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk. Telephone bookings: 0333 666 3366. A special 20% promotional discount is available by entering the code BFCAUTUMN20 at the checkout. Booking fees per transaction: £1.75 online / £2.75 by telephone.

Brighton Festival Chorus; Brighton Festival Youth Choir; Brighton Philharmonic Brass Ensemble; James Morgan, Conductor; Tristan Hambleton, Narrator; Kirsty Hopkins, Soprano; Juliette Pochin, Mezzo Soprano; Penny Redwood, Treble

More information is available at bfc.org.uk

Brighton Festival Chorus (BFC) was founded in 1968. Its debut performance was Belshazzar's Feast, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by the composer, William Walton.