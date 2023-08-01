Brighton & Hove Pride is going to be “brash, beautiful and brilliant”

“Brash, beautiful and brilliant”, Brighton & Hove Pride returns with a “full line-up of diverse and inclusive talent” for this year’s FABULOSO, the official two-day fundraiser event for the Brighton Rainbow Fund supporting LGBTQ+ groups and organisations within the local community.

Brighton Pride’s managing director Paul Kemp said: “With more than 150 LGBTQ+ artists as well as our essential LGBTQ+ allies performing across 12 different stages and areas of entertainment over the two-day event, all our performers are members of or allies of our glorious rainbow family. This year, award-winning Black Eyed Peas will headline FABULOSO on Saturday, August 5, bringing an abundance of hits including Where is the Love, My Humps, Boom Boom Pow, Let’s Get it Started and I’ve Got a Feeling to Preston Park. Celebrated for supporting diversity and inclusivity thorough their music, their catalogue is undeniable with many tracks highlighting police brutality, racism and inequalities. During their extensive NYE performance in Poland, which aired to over 8.3M people on live TV, the group showcased their support for the LGBTQ+ community by wearing rainbow armbands to further signify their allyship – a move which was condemned by politicians with strong anti-LGBTQ+ views.

“The Black Eyed Peas have proven their LGBTQ+ allyship, standing for unity, love, tolerance and oneness and their show is set to be an unforgettable moment of the weekend. Saturday will also see Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson whose recent single Can’t Tame Her stormed radio playlists, Jax Jones, known for his collaborations with stars including MNEK, Jess Glynne and Demi Lovato; Australia’s indie-electro pop band Confidence Man; Dylan, UK Eurovision Star Mae Muller, Bellah Mae and more take to the main stage.”

Paul added: “Considering the huge challenges of putting on large scale events post-pandemic we are delighted to welcome and host our most diverse, inclusive line-up ever with over 150 LGBTQ+ artists performing across the weekend. Pride has always been about love, protest and unity and we endeavour to put on the best event possible to raise as much as possible for our LGBTQ+ community groups and projects.

“On Sunday, Steps bring an exclusive show to the FABULOSO main stage. As their only UK performance this year, the audience can expect to hear famed mega-hits including Summer of Love, Deeper Shade of Blue, One For Sorrow and Tragedy. Supporting Steps on Sunday is another incredible line-up including Louise, Melanie C, B*Witched, The Vivienne, Harley Moon Kemp and Tom Aspaul.