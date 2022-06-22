Brighton midsummer season of outdoor concerts

Joglaresa

Cathy Boyes, BREMF festival producer, said: “Although the 2021 season was originally made necessary because of Covid restrictions in place at the time, it was a huge success and audiences really embraced the idea of sitting outdoors with a picnic to enjoy some fabulous music. The classical portico which is all that remains of the 1824 Royal Spa complex provides an atmospheric backdrop for the events, as well as a little cover in the case of rain! We’re excited to be returning to this brilliant venue in 2022 with a packed weekend of concerts and workshops.

“BREMF Midsummer Season at Royal Spa sees six events taking place over the weekend of June 25-26. Programmes range from family puppet show Endo the Earthworm (Saturday 11am) and an Indian Music & Dance workshop (Sunday 12 noon); toe-tapping music from both Medieval musicians Joglaresa (Saturday 5pm) and folk band Hope Cove (Saturday 8pm); The Daksha Yagna – a performance of Indian classical music & Kathak dance (Sunday 3pm) and an event to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with music from the reigns of our two Queen Elizabeths (Sunday 6pm).

“Audience members bring their own seating and are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy. There will be loos and a bar on site to give the events a festival atmosphere.

“The outdoor events are preceded by two concerts in the soaring spaces of St Bart’s Church near Brighton Station on Friday, June 24. Musicians from In Echo will be exploring music from the Renaissance and early Baroque, and BREMF Consort of Voices will be performing atmospheric music from the night offices of Compline and Matins.”

Friday, June 24, 7.30pm, In Transit to the Baroque, In Echo, St Bartholomew’s Church, Ann Street, Brighton, BN1 4GP. Tickets: £20 (12-25 £10; under-12s free)

Friday, June 24, 9pm, Transiting the Night Hours, BREMF Consort of Voices, St Bartholomew’s Church.. Tickets: Voluntary ticket: suggested £10

Saturday, June 25, 11am, Endo the Earthworm Family Concert, Rust & Stardust, Royal Spa, Queen’s Park, Brighton BN2 0BT. Tickets: £10 (12-25 £5; under-12s free)

Saturday, June 25, 2.30pm, Endo the Earthworm Family Concert, Rust & Stardust, The Crew Club, Whitehawk, Brighton. BN2 5QW. Tickets: Voluntary ticket: suggested £5 or pay what you can

Saturday June 25, 5pm, ¡Bailemos!, Joglaresa & BREMF Community Choir, Royal Spa, Queen’s Park, Brighton BN2 0BT. Tickets: £15 (12-25 £7.50, under-12s free)

Saturday June 25, 8pm. Folk in Transition, Hope Cove, Royal Spa. Tickets: £10 (12-25 £5; under-12s free)