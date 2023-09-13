Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra is promising its most ambitious season to date.

Spokeswoman Gill Davies said: “A commitment to bringing something vibrant and innovative to the Brighton music scene is evident throughout the programming. A host of fresh and inspiring talent will be joining the season, including guest conductors Adam Hickox, Clark Rundell and Geoffrey Paterson who are all new to the BPO. Expect dazzling performances from sopranos Dorothea Herbert and Ellie Laugharne whilst Norwegian violin virtuoso Ragnhild Hemsing will showcase the little-known hardanger fiddle. An exciting collaboration with jazz saxophonist Andy Sheppard will explore music of the Deep South and an orchestral suite of Moondog’s music; John Adams explodes alongside Leonard Bernstein; and a celebration of International Women’s Day will hear large-scale orchestral music by Errollyn Wallen, Florence Price and Eleanor Alberga. An evening of cabaret classics with returning guest conductor Sian Edwards and director Richard Williams showcases Stravinsky’s 1918 masterpiece The Soldier’s Tale, as well as Kurt Weill. Alongside this diverse programming remains a commitment to core orchestral repertoire, with Sibelius’ Symphony No 2 partnering Arvo Pärt, Wagner’s The Ring: An Orchestral Adventure (arr Vlieger) seeing one of the largest orchestras ever staged at the Brighton Dome, and the season finale including Debussy’s magnificent La Mer. There will also be a continuation of the popular Christmas Carol in two performances featuring the BPO Brass Quintet with popular arrangements of Ding Dong Merrily on High, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In, and the return of the ever-engaging conductor Stephen Bell for a show-stopping New Year’s Eve Gala.