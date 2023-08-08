Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra launches its most ambitious season to date

The Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s exciting new season is now on sale, and represents their most adventurous season yet. Running from October 2023 to April 24, the season is led by Music Director Joanna MacGregor, and spans nine concerts across the city at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall, St George’s Kemptown and the newly refurbished Brighton Dome Corn Exchange.

A commitment to bringing something vibrant and innovative to the Brighton music scene is evident throughout the programming. A host of fresh and inspiring talent will be joining the season, including guest conductors Adam Hickox, Clark Rundell and Geoffrey Paterson who are all new to the BPO. Expect dazzling performances from sopranos Dorothea Herbert and Ellie Laugharne, whilst Norwegian violin virtuoso Ragnhild Hemsing will showcase the little-known hardanger fiddle. An exciting collaboration with jazz saxophonist Andy Sheppard will explore music of the Deep South and an orchestral suite of Moondog’s music; John Adams explodes alongside Leonard Bernstein; and a celebration of International Women’s Day will hear large-scale orchestral music by female composers Errollyn Wallen, Florence Price and Eleanor Alberga. An evening of cabaret classics with returning guest conductor Sian Edwards and director Richard Williams showcases Stravinsky’s 1918 masterpiece The Soldier’s Tale, as well as Kurt Weill.

Alongside this diverse programming remains a commitment to core orchestral repertoire, with Sibelius’ Symphony no.2 partnering Arvo Pärt, Wagner’s The Ring: An Orchestral Adventure (arr. Vlieger) seeing one of the largest orchestras ever staged at the Brighton Dome, and the season finale including Debussy’s magnificent La Mer. There will also be a continuation of the popular Christmas Carol in two performances featuring the BPO Brass Quintet with popular arrangements of Ding Dong Merrily on High, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In, and the return of the ever-engaging conductor Stephen Bell for a show-stopping New Year’s Eve Gala.

This season also sees the balance shift towards Friday and Saturday evening performances, with five of the nine concerts scheduled at peak evening slots, alongside the popular Sunday afternoon performances for which the orchestra is most widely known.

Music Director Joanna MacGregor

Tickets for the Concert Hall programme start from £13, with concessions available. Families can benefit from £1 children’s tickets when purchased with an accompanying adult, providing an affordable opportunity to bring through a new generation of music enthusiasts. There will also be 25% savings for Full Season bookings, 20% savings for three concert bookings, and a limited number of £12 LoveMusic tickets available 24 hours before some performances.

Of the season ahead, Music Director Joanna MacGregor commented, “I’m excited to present our season reflecting the richness and sheer excitement of a live orchestra, playing large symphonic works alongside jazz and contemporary music. BPO continues to nurture brilliant young musicians both within the orchestra and as guest soloists, and our vibrant, bold programme - performed at the heart of Brighton - is for everyone.

Newly appointed BPO Chair Jonathan Brigden commented, “Since lockdown lifted and Joanna's tenure started two seasons ago our city's orchestra has gone from strength to strength: increasing its artistic reach whilst growing and diversifying our audience. Last season we more than doubled our sales for each concert, even selling out concerts like our Beautiful World concert of modern classical music. The next season is our most ambitious yet and we look forward to bringing you brilliant wide-ranging music making in our 99th year.”

Visit www.brightonphil.org.uk for more information. All tickets are available via the Brighton Dome ticket office at www.brightondome.org, telephone 01273 709 709 or by visiting the box office in person.