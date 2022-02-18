Brighton: SHREK - "an emotional, yet high-spirited journey"

This performance is up there with all BTG's previous productions, many NODA award winners (National Operatic and Dramatic Association); the last one - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2019. Song, dance, fairy tale characters, all come together through Director Michael Burnie and choreographer Jody Michele, unbelievably managing a cast of over 100.

Coordination is down to Keith Shepherd, their Producer, Press Officer and Programme compiler.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shrek

He's there for every performance, greeting his audience at the door. This is a tight, disciplined, talented production, involving actors of all ages, down to age 9. Easily identified fairy tale characters such as Pinnocchio, The Three Bears and more, burst onto the stage in front of a copse of tall trees to draw us in to this improbable story of an ogre yearning for the privacy of his swamp and his hut, but falling in love with a princess.

A long-suffering, vociferous donkey (James Collins) teams up with him and becomes a sort of mentor, though not always appreciated. I was amazed at the many actors' transformations into strange characters. Shrek, played by the slender Nathan Charman, became this portly man with strange trumpet-like ears, while Gary Lynn, as King Farquaad was a crowned dwarf in a red cloak.

I was fooled - I'd thought he was a real dwarf actor. Dozens of themed costumes adorned the many dance acts that punctuated the show; principle characters had great voices as well as acting skills. - not surprising, with Gary Lynn as Voice Coach.

And 22 songs, accompanied by the 14-strong live orchestra. Shrek's parents send their 7-year-old child away to fend for himself - as do Princess Fiona's, to face life alone. Shrek becomes a recluse in his swamp, but fate has other plans.

He meets grown-up Princess Fiona, in whom he discovers parallel personal issues, despite their different life journeys.

There's a lovely scene where we see the red-haired, green dressed 7-year-old princess (Iris Turner and Bow Wickens on alternate days) singing in her tower, then teenage Fiona (Mitzi Tullett), finally becoming the beautiful woman (Lucia Romero Clark) who Shrek rescues from near-marriage with aspiring king, Lord Farquaad.

It's an emotional, fun, uplifting journey, with twists and turns that include a huge dragon. But where was Claire Dixon, whose lovely voice sang the dragon's songs? Somewhere inside the huge beast? The show could not have functioned without the huge behind-scenes team of set builders, sound effects, costume coordinators and chaperones, to name a few.

This emotional, yet high-spirited journey, unusual yet uplifting, ends happily every after. Many a child will have gone home, from this sold-out show, inspired by the enchantment of it all. Show dates: Wednesday to Saturday, 16th to 19th February, two shows per day.