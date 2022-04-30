Brighton's Foodies Festival serves up the fun

The view from the top of the ferris wheel

The three day event, which fires the starting gun on a spring and summer of fun events in Brighton as the city emerges from two years of restrictions, opened on Saturday and continues across the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Foodies Festival does what is says on the tin, presenting top chefs and cooking demonstrations alongside live music.

The opening night was due to be headlined by The Feeling, now back and raring to go after going on temporary hiatus in 2016.

Crowds relax near the main stage

The music was far from the only attraction though with chefs including Sophie Gordon, Tom Rhodes and Masterchef’s Daniel Marreiros to draw the crowds.

For the youngsters, the helter skelter and dodgems provided additional entertainment while the adults focused on the foodie treats on offer,

And what treats they were!

You’d need to eat three square meals a day across every day of the festival to think you had even touched the sides of what is available, from pork roasts through to a plethora of veggie and vegan options.

Our family did their best to sample a wide range, with the kids opting for mac and cheese, halloumi wrap and a tasty - if unadventurous - jacket spud with beans.

The adults went for a slightly more ambitious selection, taking in Korean tacos with tofu and a hyper-healthy Buddah bowl, washed down with some less healthy spicy mojitos.

In truth, the music is a bit of a side show compared to the food and drink on offer, but helped add to the sunny festival vibe.

The Foodies Festival continues tomorrow, Sunday, from 11am until 9pm, and Bank Holiday Monday.

Tomorrow’s music headliners are Scouting for Girls followed by Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe from chart-topping boy band Blue on Monday.