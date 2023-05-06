Mae Stephens

Spokesman Matt Charbonneau said: “Helping navigate the mammoth line-up of 500+ artists, The Great Escape mobile app helps festival and conference goers build their own personal schedule and offers live updates on site, now available for free download. Additionally, the festival reveals further 2023 stage hosts including Amazon Music and TikTok, legendary venue The Royal Albert Hall, independent music companies Speedy Wunderground and Transgressive, talent agency ATC Live and many more.

“The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will kick off the 2023 festival season, playing host to over 500 emerging artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry led TGE conference in Brighton, England. Tickets for The Great Escape festival are available now and are on sale here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Amazon Music will once again join forces with The Great Escape to take over the festivals’ pop-up beach site Amazon Music presents TGE Beach. Artists performing across the weekend on the seaside main stage include North London indie rockers Sorry, trance influenced Londoner Rose Gray, LA singer songwriter Deb Never, retro inspired duo The Heavy Heavy, social media sensation Mae Stephens, indie pop vocalist Nieve Ella and Brighton natives ARXX on Thursday May 11, alongside Irish post-punks The Murder Capital, upcoming popstar Caity Baser, Liverpudlian punks Stone, The Maccabees’ Felix and Hugo White’s new project 86TVs, indie fourpiece The Luke State, Scottish singer songwriter Katie Gregson-Mcleod, and musician Michael Aldag on Friday, May 12. +44 from Amazon Music will also be showcasing an evening of exciting black music artists with +44 Live presents TGE Beach on the Amazon Music Stage on Saturday, May 13. +44 is a space to celebrate and amplify black music genres, the artists that make the music, as well as the culture behind it, connecting audiences to the artists they love via playlists, podcasts, events and original content. The +44 Live line-up will be headlined by South London superstar K-Trap, who will be joined by North London rapper AntsLive, Birmingham MC Miss LaFamilia, rising star Zakhar and Nigerian-born singer songwriter Shae Universe.

Most Popular

“The festival is also delighted to be partnering with the popular global social media platform TikTok to present an exciting showcase of upcoming talent on Thursday, May 11 at Patterns Upstairs, featuring performances from the elusive DJ collective Rain Radio, who will open and close the takeover, R&B vocal group No Guidnce, rising TikTok star Mae Stephens, and South East London breakout rap star ENNY.”

“Great Escape regular Steve Lamacq returns to host BBC 6 Music and Introducing’s stage on Thursday, May 11 at the Paganini Ballroom (The Old Ship) featuring dreamy shoegaze from Whiteland, buzzy Nottingham newcomers DIVORCE, Glaswegian post punks Vlure and Northern noisemakers The Goa Express. This year also sees The Independent partner with The Great Escape for the first time, with the news outlet hosting a show at The Old Market on Friday, May 12 featuring the highly rated breakthrough indie-rocker Blondshell and legendary group The Pretenders, with more artists TBA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A returning supporter of The Great Escape, Marshall Amps will take over Chalk on three consecutive days. Thursday, May 11 kicks things off with a guitar heavy line-up that includes punk multi-instrumentalist RØRY, Nottingham indie rockers CUCAMARAS, Brixton band The Last Dinner Party and dreamy indie-rockers The Big Moon. On Friday, local Brighton duo Snayx take to the stage, along with Belfast band Chalk, fiery Brighton punks Lambrini Girls, and outsider pop maverick Acid Klaus, rounded off by Brighton rockers YONAKA. Saturday, May 13 will welcome composer and multi-instrumentalist James Ellis Ford, followed by the enigmatic pop-poet Flossing and the genre-hopping South London trio PVA, closing things out with a headline performance from indie rock kings Gengahr.”