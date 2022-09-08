Brighton’s Royal Pavilion lit up in memory of The Queen

The Royal Pavilion in Brighton is lit up for Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Credit Simon Dack / Alamy Live News

The Royal Pavilion was lit for the jubilee. Now it has been lit again to mark the passing of Elizabeth II.

Brighton & Hove Museums released the statement: “We’re deeply saddened following the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We have been fortunate to welcome her to the Royal Pavilion on several occasions in 1951, 1962 and 2001. We were happy to share the work we do with her and to show her around our historic former royal palace.

“We also owe her a great debt for her generosity and kindness in allowing us to display over 120 items from the Royal Collection Trust while Buckingham Palace was being restored. It was a huge pleasure for us to see items bought by George IV back in the Royal Pavilion after 170 years. We are also honoured to have a number of items on long-term loan from HM The Queen on display in the Royal Pavilion.