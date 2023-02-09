Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club welcomes Brooks Williams on Wednesday, February 15 (£8 cash on the door, doors open 7.30pm, music from 8pm.

Brooks Williams

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “This is an amazing opportunity for us to host what is – to me anyway – one of the real stars of our genre. I really couldn't believe it when I got the agreement for him coming.

“Georgia-born, England-based guitarist singer and songwriter Brooks Williams is admired by both listeners and fellow musicians alike. With more than 30 recordings to his name, and countless concert and festival appearances, he has been a leading light on the roots acoustic music scene for three decades.

“He moves effortlessly between country-blues and folk-Americana and is not only a master songwriter but also a mighty song interpreter. WUMB-FM Boston names him one of their Top 100 All-Time Artists and he's listed in the Top 100 Acoustic Guitarists. When not touring solo, Brooks tours with ace fiddler Aaron Catlow. Another popular collaboration is with banjoist Dan Walsh. There's loads of video on Brooks' YouTube channel, plus Brooks' Song Archive, for all you guitar and singing enthusiasts. Vinyl, CDs and downloads are available in the store.”

Born in Statesboro, Georgia USA, Williams moved to Boston at the height of the city’s burgeoning singer-songwriter scene. In the early 1990s, he did his apprenticeship in the bars and clubs in New York and New England and cut his teeth supporting artists like Shawn Colvin, Chris Smither, Rory Block, Leo Kottke, Odetta, Billy Bragg and Taj Mahal. His first album, North From Statesboro, caught the attention of The Washington Post and National Public Radio, which set the ball rolling and Williams never looked back. People took notice and acoustic music radio played him from the very beginning, including WUMB-FM in Boston.

In subsequent years he has released 31 recordings in 32 years for labels including Green Linnet Records, Solid Air Records, Signature Sounds and Reveal, including Work My Claim.

